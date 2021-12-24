Bender Robert & Associates Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 50,301 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $112.37 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

