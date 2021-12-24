BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $7.95. 13,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,814,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLU shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The stock has a market cap of $618.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. Research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

