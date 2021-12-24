Beaumont Capital Management LLC Invests $606,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,667 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 810,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.70. 154,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

