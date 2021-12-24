Beaumont Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,507. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.