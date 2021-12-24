Beaumont Capital Management LLC Buys 51,520 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,421. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

