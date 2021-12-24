BCE (TSE:BCE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.59

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.59 and traded as high as C$65.90. BCE shares last traded at C$65.81, with a volume of 961,342 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.63.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 3.3999997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.32%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

