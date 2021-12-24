Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 4,322 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 46.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

GILD opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

