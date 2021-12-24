Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 3,796 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,610,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,508,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67.

