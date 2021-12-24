Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $89.58 and a 1 year high of $112.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.