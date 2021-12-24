Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $422,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,623,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 43,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $278.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.35 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

