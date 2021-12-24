Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 526 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 338.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

