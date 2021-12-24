Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

