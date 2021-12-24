Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $850.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $850.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTDPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from 860.00 to 850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Investec began coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $$19.78 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,048. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

