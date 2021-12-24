Barclays Cuts Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 510

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.27) to GBX 510 ($6.74) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SYNT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 571.88 ($7.56).

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.26) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 466.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 501.07. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 380.36 ($5.03) and a one year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54).

In other news, insider Alexander G. Catto acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($178,491.21). Also, insider Brendan Connolly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £7,920 ($10,463.73). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,402,000.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

