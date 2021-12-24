Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 13.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,514 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 43.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

