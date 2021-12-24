Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 391 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,185.91 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

