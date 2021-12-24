Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $235,000 Stake in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.20% of Procure Space ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procure Space ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UFO opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. Procure Space ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

