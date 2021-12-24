Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 20,765 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDS. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $5,702,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $5,347,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4,308.1% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 572,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 559,099 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $3,643,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 566.0% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 166,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 141,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $7.20 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

