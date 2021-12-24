Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stake Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,035 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Banner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,518,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Banner by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banner by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Banner by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,797,000 after buying an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,672,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.20%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

