Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,035 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Banner by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BANR opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

