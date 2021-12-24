Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given a C$146.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$146.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$146.82.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

TSE:BMO opened at C$135.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.17. The company has a market cap of C$87.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$94.90 and a twelve month high of C$141.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.