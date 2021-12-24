Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Downgraded by CIBC to “Hold”

CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$145.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$157.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$159.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Cormark lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$146.82.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$135.58 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$94.90 and a 12-month high of C$141.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.