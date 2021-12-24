Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.80

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and traded as high as $8.80. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 59,808 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

