Bank of America Corp DE Sells 91,883 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 91,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.72% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $77,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

