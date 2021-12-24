Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 54,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.06% of Amedisys worth $84,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

