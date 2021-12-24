Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.65% of FormFactor worth $75,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

