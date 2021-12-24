Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 61,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.49% of Maximus worth $80,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

