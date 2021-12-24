Bank of America Corp DE Has $89.13 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.48% of Pool worth $89,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pool by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,755 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Pool by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,536,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

POOL stock opened at $549.65 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

