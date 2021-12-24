Bank of America Corp DE Buys 49,901 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.40% of Ventas worth $87,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

NYSE VTR opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

