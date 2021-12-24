Band Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $197.80 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00011075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $197.80 million and $28.63 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00042633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.00210450 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

