BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.70 Million

Equities analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce $113.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.60 million and the highest is $113.80 million. BancFirst posted sales of $114.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $473.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $477.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $441.25 million, with estimates ranging from $429.60 million to $452.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BANF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in BancFirst by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 290.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

