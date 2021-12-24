Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,478 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.42. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

