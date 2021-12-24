Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,809 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

