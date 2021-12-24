Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average is $102.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

