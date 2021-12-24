Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.33 and a 200-day moving average of $246.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

