B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 2,871 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 107.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 191,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.