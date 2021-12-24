B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 202 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU opened at $391.56 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

