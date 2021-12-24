B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 166 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 48.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.5% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $158.54 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $199.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,460 shares of company stock worth $76,264,352. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

