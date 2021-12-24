B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.83.

Shares of IT stock opened at $325.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.54. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

