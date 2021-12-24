B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.29 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,295 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

