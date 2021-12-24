B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 4,949 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.