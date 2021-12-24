Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.60). Azul posted earnings of ($1.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.73) to ($3.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million.

AZUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of AZUL opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the second quarter worth about $1,274,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth about $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth about $243,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

