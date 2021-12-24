Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AYLA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $8.71 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $121.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.10.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

