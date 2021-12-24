Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Noble Financial started coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Shares of AXLA opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

