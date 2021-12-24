Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 99,398 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $154,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00.

REPH stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

REPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 212,398 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,069,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 245,937 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.