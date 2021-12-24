AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 601,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71. AvePoint has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.90.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

