Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 158.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Avalara by 180.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 44.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after acquiring an additional 246,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $133.73 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -114.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

