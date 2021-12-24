Auxano Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

