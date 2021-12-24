Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 91,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AROC opened at $7.53 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $195.17 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.24%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

