AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

AT&T stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

